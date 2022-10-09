UrduPoint.com

Police Clamp Down On Drug Pushers, Arrest Seven Among Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Police clamp down on drug pushers, arrest seven among woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Police on Sunday launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested seven accused including a woman drug dealer and recovered about five kilograms (kg) hashish from their possession.

The Police Station Pirwadhai team recovered 01 kg and 150 grams of hashish from the accused Tauseef, and 01 kg and 50 grams of hashish from the accused Sajid. Moreover, it also recovered 560 grams of hashish from accused Sonia and 220 grams of hashish from accused Sarsar.

The Waris Khan Police recovered 01 kg and 260 grams of hashish from accused Shiraz Aslam.

As many as 110 grams of hashish were recovered from accused Tariq and 560 grams of hashish from accused Rizwan.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said the Rawalpindi Police would continue to crackdown on drug dealers to eliminate the scourge of drugs.

Meanwhile, the Morgah Police Station team arrested two suspects involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered stolen bikes.

The arrested accused included Sardar Wali and Shehzad.

Station House Officer of Morgah Police Station said other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

SP Pothohar said the crackdown against active gangs would be accelerated in the coming days.

