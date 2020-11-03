UrduPoint.com
Police Clash Case: Court Issues Summons For Capt Safdar Again

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Police clash case: Court issues summons for Capt Safdar again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A local court on Tuesday issued summons for Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and another person due to their absence from the proceedings of a case that accused them of scuffle with police during appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court.

Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Nafees Yousaf conducted the case proceedings at district courts here.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the court had summoned the Captain Safdar and Jehanzaib Awan for Tuesday, however, they failed to appear.

He requested the court for summoning the accused again so that trial proceedings could move forward.

At this, the court again issued summons for Captain (retd) Safdar and Jehanzaib Awan and adjourned further hearing till Dec 5.

Islampura police had registered a case against Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and 10 others over scuffle with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court in 2019. A case had been registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

