UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Clear Roads For Traffic In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police clear roads for traffic in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The police with other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday ensured traffic flow on important thoroughfares after clearing roads in the Punjab capital.

The roads opened for traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahdara Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Shahkam Chowk, Mul Pulli, Barki and Aryan Pind, said a spokesman for police while talking to APP.

The spokesman said most of roads had been reopened and policemen were performing their duties.

He said that Lahore police led by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also conducted a flag march on main city roads to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation effectively.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other officers were also present in the march.

Officials of Dolphin, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force, Ababeel Force and Rangers also participated in the march.

It started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and concluded at the same place after passing through Davis Chowk, Canal Road, Jail Road and The Mall. The CCPO said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situation in the city, adding that police officials were high alert to protect people, the spokesman added.

Regarding situation at motorways and highways, a spokesman for the NH&MP said that M-1, M-2 and M-3 besides its intersections were cleared for traffic but people should contact at NH&MP Helpline 130 before travelling to get latest updates about traffic situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Jail Road Traffic Alert Same March From

Recent Stories

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

37 seconds ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

10 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

12 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of ..

28 minutes ago

NCRC concerned over sugar beverages for children

58 seconds ago

Haiti's government resigns, new prime minister app ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.