Police clear roads for traffic in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The police with other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday ensured traffic flow on important thoroughfares after clearing roads in the Punjab capital.

The roads opened for traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahdara Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Shahkam Chowk, Mul Pulli, Barki and Aryan Pind, said a spokesman for police while talking to APP.

The spokesman said most of roads had been reopened and policemen were performing their duties.

He said that Lahore police led by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also conducted a flag march on main city roads to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation effectively.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other officers were also present in the march.

Officials of Dolphin, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force, Ababeel Force and Rangers also participated in the march.

It started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and concluded at the same place after passing through Davis Chowk, Canal Road, Jail Road and The Mall. The CCPO said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situation in the city, adding that police officials were high alert to protect people, the spokesman added.

Regarding situation at motorways and highways, a spokesman for the NH&MP said that M-1, M-2 and M-3 besides its intersections were cleared for traffic but people should contact at NH&MP Helpline 130 before travelling to get latest updates about traffic situation.