Police clears all routes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Police on Tuesday cleared all traffic routes of the city from the protestors of a political party who had choked some thoroughfares and dispersed them after necessary action.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the workers pelted stones at the police, whereas the police dispersed the protestors by baton charge and tear gas shelling.

He added that a political party's workers staged a protest at Liaquat Bagh whereas there was currently no protest at there.

"Murree Road is open from both sides and traffic is flowing. Moreover, the workers gathered at Committee Chowk were also dispersed.

The workers who had gathered in Taxila were also dispersed by the police," the Police spokesperson said.

He said traffic was kept flowing by restricting the workers gathered at Kachhari Chowk to the roadside. All highways in the city were open.

On the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands or block highways, adding the citizens were requested to cooperate with the police.

"Violation of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances," CPO said.