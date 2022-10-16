UrduPoint.com

Police Close All Internal And External Roads Of Havelian And Haripur On Arrival Of Saad Rizvi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Police close all internal and external roads of Havelian and Haripur on arrival of Saad Rizvi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad and Haripur Saturday has decided to close all internal and external routes of Haripur and Havelian city on the arrival of Maulana Saad Rizvi, head of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan on Sunday.

According to police sources, in view of the security situation, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Pak Army troops will perform duties as a quick response force to deal with any emergency situation.

District Administration Abbottabad has cordoned off the Havelian and Chamba bridge, while Abbottabad police under the chairmanship of DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan had also conducted a high-level meeting deciding that all resources would be used to ensure law and order and safety of life and property of the citizens.

