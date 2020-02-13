UrduPoint.com
Police Clueless About SSP, His Friend Gone Missing Few Days Ago

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:32 AM

Police clueless about SSP, his friend gone missing few days ago

SSP Mufakhar Adeel and former senior law officer Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla have gone missing for last couple of days.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) Police could not find any clue about senior police official and a former Federal law officer who were reportedly kidnapped by unknown suspects under mysterious circumstances some days ago, the reports say.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel ( Battalion Commander-I, Punjab Constabulary Lahore) and a former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla went missing few days ago under mysterious circumstances.

According to the reports, Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir has ordered an inquiry and immediate recovery of the kidnapped friends. Two separate FIRs have been registered with Johar Town and Naseerabad police. As per the FIR registered at Naseerabad police station, former law officer Tatla left his office in Gulberg on February 7 but never returned.

Police registered the case on February 10 and started investigations. On the same day, SSP also went missing and his wife reported him missing to the Johar Town police station. The sources say that Mufakhar was busy in some secret investigation for last some days. The cell phones of both persons were switched off.

“I know SSP has gone missing. Police is trying to contact his family,” said the DIG Operations. Both SSP Mufakhar and Tatla were friends and belonged to Narowal district. They used to go to parties together. Saddar SP Ghazanfar Ali Shah said police are investigating. SSP Adeel had joined police in 2008 and had served in Lahore and other cities.

