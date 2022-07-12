UrduPoint.com

Police CM KP Condemns Attack On Katlang Police

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police CM KP condemns attack on Katlang Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday condemned attack on Police team in Katlang area of Mardan and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a Policeman in the attack besides praying for the speedy recovery of the injured Policeman.

In a message issued here, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed the Police officials to investigate and submit a report. He said the attack on security personnel was a cowardly act.

"Attacking police personnel is a failed attempt to disrupt law and order in the province," Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said.

"The elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice," he said.

He said"The provincial government will not leave the families of policemen alone in this hour of need."

