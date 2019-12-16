Police collecting evidences to ascertain cause of blast in tri-wheeler outside PHC-CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur has said that police is collecting evidences to ascertain cause of blast in a tri-wheeler (rickshaw) outside Peshawar High Court and KP Assembly building on Monday morning.

Talking to newsmen at the site of the blast, CCPO said initially it is assumed that cause of the bang is cylinder blast, but now the real reason will be ascertain after thorough forensic probe.

He said due to blast eleven persons were injured out of which 10 are admitted in hospital and one is discharged.

In response to a question about use of explosive in the blast, CCPO said it is not clear at the moment, it might be a terrorist attack.

However, final statement in this regard will be given after completion of thorough investigation which is presently passing through the process of collecting evidences, CCPO hastened to add.