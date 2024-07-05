Police Comb Guest Houses, Localities In Tandojam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Hyderabad police carried out a search operation as part of the security measures for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram in Tandojam area.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Friday that the police searched all the hotels and guest houses in the area besides strictly directing management of those places to update the police on a regular basis about the visitors and guests.
Rajput told that some localities which also witnessed frequent travelling and visits by the people were also combed in Tandojam.
He said SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar had strictly directed the police to carry out patrolling, snap checking and combing exercises.
