Police Comb Operation In Civil Line Area Dheri Hassanabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 10:53 PM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad.

A total of 129 houses were searched and collected data of 41 tenants and 209 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations were regularly being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

