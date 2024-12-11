'Police committed to combating violence against women'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The police were committed to combating violence and harassment

against women, said City Police Officer Kamran Adil here on Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar here at Govt Islamia College Eidgah Road, he said

the police were taking effective measures to curb women harassment

especially at their workplace.

He highlighted the establishment of Anti Women Harassment Cell and

Protection Center in Faisalabad and said that women could report incidents

without any fear and they would get immediate legal support in case of violence

and harassment.

He also praised the efforts of Gender Crime Cell and various outreach programmes

in educational institutions and said that such programmes were imperative

to sensitize and educate the women about protective measures against harassment.

DSP Kotwali, DSP Civil Lines, SHO Women’s Police Station Madam Gulnaz,

Sub-Inspector Madam Farah, students, women and other dignitaries were also

present.