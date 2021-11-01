Police committed to curb drug-peddling; says DIG

Islamabad Police arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers and registered 618 cases during last four months, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police arrested 505 drug-peddlers/suppliers and registered 618 cases during last four months, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said as per the vision of present government and in compliance with the orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive anti-drug campaign was in full swing across the city.

During the campaign the police recovered huge cache of drugs including 184.

010 grams hashish, 83.171 grams heroin, 30.023 kilograms ketamine,1.665 kilogram opium,5.474 kilograms ICE and 3743 bottles wine.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that, Islamabad Police is committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city.

"We are also trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain which is possible with the help of citizens" DIG maintained.

He appealed the citizens to join hands with police for this noble cause and inform police any suspicious activity.