Open Menu

Police Committed To Ensuring Peaceful Environment For Educational Institutions: DPO Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police committed to ensuring peaceful environment for educational institutions: DPO Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan held a meeting with representatives of the Tank Teachers' Association to address issues related to law and order in educational institutions and to find immediate solutions to the challenges faced by teachers.

According to police’s spokesman, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Aslam Nawaz Khan listened to the teachers' concerns regarding law and order and assured them of full cooperation from the police in resolving these issues.

He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the police and educational institutions, reiterating that Tank Police was ready to work alongside the educational sector.

The DPO emphasized that this cooperation would not only improve the atmosphere of peace and security but also help resolve the problems faced by educational institutions.

Members of the teachers' association welcomed the police's offer of cooperation, calling the meeting a positive development.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Nasir Tank Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

13 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

17 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

22 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

15 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

15 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

15 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan