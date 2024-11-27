Police committed to ensuring peaceful environment for educational institutions: DPO Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan held a meeting with representatives of the Tank Teachers' Association to address issues related to law and order in educational institutions and to find immediate solutions to the challenges faced by teachers.

According to police’s spokesman, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Aslam Nawaz Khan listened to the teachers' concerns regarding law and order and assured them of full cooperation from the police in resolving these issues.

He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the police and educational institutions, reiterating that Tank Police was ready to work alongside the educational sector.

The DPO emphasized that this cooperation would not only improve the atmosphere of peace and security but also help resolve the problems faced by educational institutions.

Members of the teachers' association welcomed the police's offer of cooperation, calling the meeting a positive development.

APP/slm