Police Committed To Give Relief To Marginalized Segments: AIG

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:16 PM

Police committed to give relief to marginalized segments: AIG

Police department was endeavouring hard to provide assistance to women and children and other marginalized segments of society to ensure their protection and safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Police department was endeavouring hard to provide assistance to women and children and other marginalized segments of society to ensure their protection and safety.

For the purpose capital police have set up 'Special Gender Protection Unit' to support women and children in distress.

These views were shared by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) (Establishment) Dr Naveed Atif while chairing a seminar on women harassment, organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) orgainsed here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Headquarter) Muhammad Umar Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amna Baig, Principal Training Centre Deputy Superintendent of Police Tahir Mahmood Khan was among the senior police officers who attended the seminar.

Dr. Naveed was of the view that harassment of women at the workplace was a major issue which needed to be addressed.

He asked the non-government organizations to come forward and help police to address this issue.

Expressing his views, SSP (Headquarter) Umar Khan told the gathering that police was providing all kind of help to the violence and harassment affectees, however, there was a need to make police more powerful to meet the challenges.

ASP Amna Baig underlined the need for a better law to deal with the menace. He said the accused succeed in getting bails from the courts due to weaknesses in the law.

He particularly recommended amendment in clause 509 of the law and added minimum punishment for the crime should be three years imprisonment.

Director SSDO Syed Kousar Abbas appreciated the police for taking steps to check the menace.

He said the accused must be punished under the law as they deserve no leniency. Project Manager SSDO, Anbreen Zuhra Naqvi offered support to the police department to conduct gender sensitization training of the staff.

