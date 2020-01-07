UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Committed To Implement National Action Plan For Safety Of People: DPO Charsadda

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:06 PM

Police committed to implement National Action Plan for safety of people: DPO Charsadda

Charsadda Police have conducted 364 search and strike operations under the National Action Plan ( NAP) in which 1487 absconders and 1940 suspects were arrested in 2019

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Charsadda Police have conducted 364 search and strike operations under the National Action Plan ( NAP) in which 1487 absconders and 1940 suspects were arrested in 2019.

District Police Officer , Irfanullah Khan talking to media about police performance in last year said total 133 Kalashnikovs, 14 Kalakoves, 182 guns , 42 rifles , 2702 pistols , two dynamites , two detonators,20 Kgs explosive material and 89602 cartidges of various bores.

Similarly , police seized1349.590kgs of hashish, 109.170kgs of opium, 41.116kgs of heroin, 6.028kgs of ice drug and 97 bottles of alcohol in various counter-narcotics operations.

DPO Irfanullah Khan said safety of lives and property of people were their top priority and vowed that operations would continue in line with national action plan to maintain law and order situation in the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Charsadda 2019 Media Top

Recent Stories

Rohail Nazir: From failing first trial to leading ..

10 minutes ago

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's ..

5 minutes ago

Emergency control room setup for assistance of pub ..

5 minutes ago

Pak Monument's as architectural heritage symbolize ..

5 minutes ago

Asset beyond means case against Rana Sana Ullah: N ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Receives Envoy of the Kingdo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.