Police committed to implement National Action Plan for safety of people: DPO Charsadda

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Charsadda Police have conducted 364 search and strike operations under the National Action Plan ( NAP) in which 1487 absconders and 1940 suspects were arrested in 2019.

District Police Officer , Irfanullah Khan talking to media about police performance in last year said total 133 Kalashnikovs, 14 Kalakoves, 182 guns , 42 rifles , 2702 pistols , two dynamites , two detonators,20 Kgs explosive material and 89602 cartidges of various bores.

Similarly , police seized1349.590kgs of hashish, 109.170kgs of opium, 41.116kgs of heroin, 6.028kgs of ice drug and 97 bottles of alcohol in various counter-narcotics operations.

DPO Irfanullah Khan said safety of lives and property of people were their top priority and vowed that operations would continue in line with national action plan to maintain law and order situation in the district.