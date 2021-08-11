UrduPoint.com

Police Committed To Protect Citizens' Lives,properties: DPO Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid said Wednesday that police were committed to protect lives and properties of citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss security-related issues for peaceful conduct of Muharram.

During the meeting, the district police chief directed the participants to maintain law and order during Muharram and ensure brotherhood and mutual harmony and respect among the followers of all sects.

Police officers were also directed to promote co-ordination among law enforcement agencies to implement the National Action Plan and conduct a series of intelligence-based joint search operations in densely populated areas of the city and extend the search operations to rural areas including densely populated areas.

The DPO was of the view that a campaign should be launched at the local level in order to raise awareness among people regarding security arrangements.

He said special care should be taken for the self-esteem of the citizens during the checking.

He warned that no one should be allowed to enter the city without checking and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to protect the mourners who come to participate in the mourning processions.

Special care should be taken of Corona SOPs issued by the government during 10th Muharram and general precautionary measures should be taken in this regard throughout the district.

DPO Kohat further said that all arrangements have been completed before the commencement of Ashura Muharram.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been formulated under the joint strategy of police, local administration and other security agencies for foolproof security arrangements so that all kinds of situations can be effectively dealt with.

Reiterating his commitment to make every conspiracy a failure, he urged the followers of all sects to show mutual tolerance, and generosity towards each other.

