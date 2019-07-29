UrduPoint.com
Police Committed To Protect Lives, Properties Of Citizens: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:07 PM

The district police have started preparations to observe August 4 as Shuhada-e-police and pay glowing tributes to the policemen who laid down their lives for the sake of the country

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The district police have started preparations to observe August 4 as Shuhada-e-police and pay glowing tributes to the policemen who laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

As part of preparations, District Police Officer Yasir Afridi paid visit to the grave of Saheed DPO Iqbal Marwat in Marmandi Azim village and offered prayers for the departed soul.

During the visit, he also met the relatives of Saheed Iqbal Marwat and expressed solidarity with them.

He said the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were committed to protect lives and property of citizens.

He said that the Jawans of police force had rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of durable peace.

