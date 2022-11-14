Police committed to protect lives, property of citizens: DPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Monday said the department was committed to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The newly appointed police chief stated this during an introductory meeting with local journalists held here at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines.

"The Dera Police would be taken in striking position against all the crimes," he said.

He said the stereotype 'Thana-culture' would be ended and a public friendly atmosphere would be provided at all police stations so that the people could approach not only the police stations but also the offices of officers without any hesitation. The confidence of the people would be improved in the department, he said.

Shoaib said the concept of getting FIRs registered over false claims would be ended as 60 to 70 percent of cases based on false claims. Nobody would be allowed to consider police as a tool against his opponent, he said.

Moreover, he sought the public support in eliminating crimes from the society.

The people should support the police by pointing out any anti-social activity around them as it could also spoil their children.

He said the police personnel should keep the culture of local people in their minds for successful policing.

During the meeting, the journalists pointed out different issues being faced by the people in the area including traffic issues, illegal business of interest on private loans, presence of immoral dens in some specific areas.

Shoaib said that he found the illegal business on private loans as a chronic issue here in Dera Ismail Khan. This illegal business would be controlled at any cost, he said and mentioned that he had listened a complainant who debited to millions of rupees in such a case. He vowed to set an example of this case.

About traffic issues, he said a comprehensive plan would be formed after the consultation with all stakeholders to take the city traffic into discipline. He said the suggestions would also be sought from media persons in this regard.