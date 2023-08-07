Police committed to protecting citizens' lives: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah has said that police are committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the remote area of Lower Waziristan, Azam Warsak.

Accompanied by SHO Police Station Azam Varsak Alamgir Khan, he visited various areas of Azam Warsak and bazaar and met with people to listen about their problems.

He ordered the SHO to take immediate measures for addressing the peoples' problems.

Talking to people during the visit, the DPO said that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands in the area and assured them that police would make all possible measures for their protection.

The elders of the area expressed their determination to cooperate with police to root out crime from the area.