Police Committed To Protecting Citizens' Lives, Property: RPO
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:14 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar has said that the police force was committed to protecting the lives and property of the people.
He expressed these views during a meeting with senior journalist and Vice President of the District Press Club Tank, Kifayatullah Pracha, and President of the Pakistan Journalists Association Tank, Muhammad Javed Arain.
The meeting focused on the security situation in southern districts, police sacrifices, and developmental initiatives.
The RPO stated that the southern districts have faced severe challenges due to terrorism and sectarian violence over the past two decades. The citizens endured immense hardships, and the police force made great sacrifices to protect peace.
He noted that regions like Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were unable to achieve their true potential because of the prolonged wave of militancy.
Highlighting the efforts of the police force, the RPO said that despite lacking modern infrastructure and facilities such as advanced vehicles and protective equipment, the police have bravely faced every challenge.
He expressed gratitude to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed for their commitment to improving police capacity through better training, modern weaponry, new vehicles, secure police stations, and community service centers.
Bringing good news to the people of Tank, RPO Ashfaq Anwar announced that the Safe City Camera Project has been approved for Tank. Survey teams have already arrived, and practical implementation will begin soon to establish a comprehensive security monitoring system.
He further mentioned that the building block of the Police Lines in Tank, which was damaged in a past terrorist attack, will be reconstructed as funds have been released by the provincial government. The repair work on all police stations and outposts in Tank is also nearing completion.
Acknowledging Tank's underdeveloped condition, the RPO stressed the importance of launching the Tank Zam (Canal) Project, which could bring prosperity, create jobs, and significantly reduce the influence of terrorism through economic uplift and education.
He also emphasized the vital role of the media in building public trust. The police, he said, need media cooperation to eliminate social evils and maintain law and order. He encouraged constructive criticism, urging journalists to avoid mockery and instead focus on reforms.
