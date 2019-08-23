ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police Astore Ilyas Ali has said that police was committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens.

Talking to media, he said police force had been instructed to check all the entrance and exit points of Astore and keep an eye on suspected people.

The provincial government is also utilizing all its possible resources for the people of the area. He instructed the police force to do their duties properly.

He added that district Astore is a very peaceful area. If any person from other area would try to ruin the peaceful environment of Astore, would be dealt with sternly.