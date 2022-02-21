UrduPoint.com

Police Committed To Protecting Lives, Property Of Citizens: DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Police committed to protecting lives, property of citizens: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Suleiman has said the police are committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting Shakardara Police Station and border posts and check posts.

ASP Headquarters Circle Osama Amin Cheema, DSP Lachi Nazir Hussain and SHO Shakardara Javed Khan also accompanied DPO on the occasion.

During the visit, DPO checked all the records of the police station and reviewed the performance of local police in administrative and investigative areas.

The DPO also inspected various parts of Gurgru Kandao and Nari Banda check posts in detail. The district police chief issued instructions to the police personnel to show good manners towards people.

DPO strongly urged the staff of the police station to keep all the documentary records in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

