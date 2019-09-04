Police committed to protecting lives, property of citizens: DPO Lakki

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan visited Lal Shah Bukhari Imambargah and Command Post to review security arrangements for Muharram here on Wednesday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan visited Lal Shah Bukhari Imambargah and Command Post to review security arrangements for Muharram here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by SP investigation Shafiq Khan Wazir, the DPO also met members of the peace committee and discussed various matters with regard to maintaining peace during Muharram.

On the occasion, the police officer expressed satisfaction over the measures taken for security and facilitation of mourners.

He said the police force was committed to protecting lives and properities of citizen and added that elaborate security arrangements were afoot to maintain peace on Youm-e-Ashur and added that foolproof security would be provided to participants of the mourning processions.

He also directed for deployment of additional contingents and installation of Closed Circuit tv camera along procession routes.

He directed the police personnel to do use bulletproof jacket and helmet during performing their duties in Muharram.