Police committed to protecting lives, properties of citizens: DPO

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) said Friday the district police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

Addressing media club at Thakhat Bhai and lawyers' community, the DPO said that police force had rendered supreme sacrifices for eliminating crimes from society and today people were living in peaceful environment due to those efforts.

He said that people involved in usury would be dealt with sternly and added that police personnel had been directed to behave politely with complainants.

He urged people to cooperate with police in war against ice-drug to make society narcotics-free and ensure durable peace in the area.