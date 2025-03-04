Police Committed To Public Safety: CPO
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police were committed to public safety and strict action would be taken against the criminals without any discrimination.
Speaking at an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Mamunkanjan police station here on Tuesday, he said that the government was committed to deliver justice efficiently at doorsteps of the masses. In this connection, the citizens’ issues were being resolved on a priority basis by organizing more open courts at police station level so that the people could voice their concerns directly to senior police officials without any bureaucratic hurdles, he added.
The CPO also heard public grievances and issued on-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate resolution of the same. He directed that all complaints must be addressed on merit and in a timely manner.
The residents who attended the court appreciated the initiative and expressed hope that their complaints would be resolved without unnecessary delays.
SP Saddar Division, DSPs and other officials were also present on the occasion.
