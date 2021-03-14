Police committed to resolve public complaints: SP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The police are committed to resolve public complaints and all resources are being utilized to relief the masses.

It was stated by SP (City Zone) Muhammad Omer Khan while addressing to`Open Kutchery' at G-7 Markaz here on Sunday.

He said people should identify the criminal elements in the police as well as in their surroundings for taking legal action against them.

Khan urged people to cooperate with police to ensure effective policing in the area.

He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He directed the police officials to ensure interaction with the people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He asked the people to inform police in case of observing drug peddling activities, land occupation and other criminal activities around them.

He said steps were underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The people of the area lauded the steps of the police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority.

They also appreciated the IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) for steps towards friendly police ecology in the city.