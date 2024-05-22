Open Menu

Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: SSP Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: SSP Operations

As per the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the SSP Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police were committed to resolve public issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As per the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the SSP Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police were committed to resolve public issues on priority.

According to public relations officer, the SSP Operations said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) held at his office and senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

The SSP also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

He further said that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in that regard.

He emphasized that the police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens, adding “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”

He said the interaction of “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption ..

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project

43 minutes ago
 FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cip ..

FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case

43 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

49 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

49 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

49 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

49 minutes ago
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

50 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

50 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

48 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

48 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

49 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan