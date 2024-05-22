Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: SSP Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:43 PM
As per the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the SSP Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police were committed to resolve public issues on priority
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As per the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the SSP Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police were committed to resolve public issues on priority.
According to public relations officer, the SSP Operations said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) held at his office and senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
The SSP also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in that regard.
He emphasized that the police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens, adding “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”
He said the interaction of “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.
Recent Stories
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project43 minutes ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case43 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3049 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident49 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3050 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements49 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization1 hour ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country1 hour ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi1 hour ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family1 hour ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH1 hour ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister1 hour ago