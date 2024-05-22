Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: SSP Operations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As per the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the SSP Operations, Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police were committed to resolve public issues on priority.

According to public relations officer, the SSP Operations said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) held at his office and senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

The SSP also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

He further said that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in that regard.

He emphasized that the police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens, adding “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”

He said the interaction of “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.