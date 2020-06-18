Police committed to safety, security of people: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Wednesday said that Lahore police was trying its best to ensure safety and security of the people in the sitaution when there were growing number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Wednesday said that Lahore police was trying its best to ensure safety and security of the people in the sitaution when there were growing number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis.

Lahore police was most affected, among all departments, from COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and added that police personnel were performing duties in quarantine centers, hospitals, checkpoints and lockdown areas.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that so far 327 policemen were infected by coronavirus, out of whom 124 recovered and resumed duty. He said that special attention was being accorded to welfare of policemen, adding that relief cheques worth Rs 25,000 each were given to those policemen who recovered from coronavirus.

As many as 300,000 face masks and 48,000 sanitizers were given to the police, he said, and added that 12 teams had been formed to conduct disinfectant spray in police stations and offices.