Open Menu

Police Committed To Serving Minorities Through Meesaq Centres: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Police committed to serving minorities through Meesaq Centres: CPO

The Lahore police reaffirms its dedication to supporting religious minorities by offering essential legal services through Meesaq Centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Lahore police reaffirms its dedication to supporting religious minorities by offering essential legal services through Meesaq Centres.

Over 4,700 minority citizens have received legal assistance this year. According to a statement by the police spokesman, 578 non-Muslim citizens and an additional 148 individuals from various districts were issued character certificates by Meesaq Centers. Police verification was completed for 2,538 citizens from Lahore and 1,278 from other districts. Moreover, 32 criminal reports and 79 reports regarding vulnerable individuals were filed at Meesaq Centers. Twelve applicants also received copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) during the period.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the crucial role of Meesaq Centres in upholding minority rights.

He said that special personnel from Christian and other minority communities were appointed at the Meesaq Centres in Liberty, Kahna, and Mazang centres to enhance service delivery.

The CCPO Lahore appreciated Meesaq Centres for fostering interfaith harmony and contributing to a peaceful society. He emphasised that these centres were committed to swiftly addressing the needs of minority citizens, providing a comprehensive range of services under one roof and offering world-class facilities. Special provisions had been made for women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons at these Meesaq Centers, he added.

The CCPO also underscored Lahore Police’s commitment to protecting places of worship for minority communities by further strengthening their role in safeguarding religious harmony.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Minority Criminals Women Christian From

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

12 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

12 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

12 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

12 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

19 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

19 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

19 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

1 minute ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

30 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

30 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan