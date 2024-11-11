Police committed to serving minorities through Meesaq Centres: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Lahore police reaffirms its dedication to supporting religious minorities by offering essential legal services through Meesaq Centres.

Over 4,700 minority citizens have received legal assistance this year. According to a statement by the police spokesman, 578 non-Muslim citizens and an additional 148 individuals from various districts were issued character certificates by Meesaq Centers. Police verification was completed for 2,538 citizens from Lahore and 1,278 from other districts. Moreover, 32 criminal reports and 79 reports regarding vulnerable individuals were filed at Meesaq Centers. Twelve applicants also received copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) during the period.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the crucial role of Meesaq Centres in upholding minority rights.

He said that special personnel from Christian and other minority communities were appointed at the Meesaq Centres in Liberty, Kahna, and Mazang centres to enhance service delivery.

The CCPO Lahore appreciated Meesaq Centres for fostering interfaith harmony and contributing to a peaceful society. He emphasised that these centres were committed to swiftly addressing the needs of minority citizens, providing a comprehensive range of services under one roof and offering world-class facilities. Special provisions had been made for women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons at these Meesaq Centers, he added.

The CCPO also underscored Lahore Police’s commitment to protecting places of worship for minority communities by further strengthening their role in safeguarding religious harmony.