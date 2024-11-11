Police Committed To Serving Minorities Through Meesaq Centres: CPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Lahore police reaffirms its dedication to supporting religious minorities by offering essential legal services through Meesaq Centres
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Lahore police reaffirms its dedication to supporting religious minorities by offering essential legal services through Meesaq Centres.
Over 4,700 minority citizens have received legal assistance this year. According to a statement by the police spokesman, 578 non-Muslim citizens and an additional 148 individuals from various districts were issued character certificates by Meesaq Centers. Police verification was completed for 2,538 citizens from Lahore and 1,278 from other districts. Moreover, 32 criminal reports and 79 reports regarding vulnerable individuals were filed at Meesaq Centers. Twelve applicants also received copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) during the period.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the crucial role of Meesaq Centres in upholding minority rights.
He said that special personnel from Christian and other minority communities were appointed at the Meesaq Centres in Liberty, Kahna, and Mazang centres to enhance service delivery.
The CCPO Lahore appreciated Meesaq Centres for fostering interfaith harmony and contributing to a peaceful society. He emphasised that these centres were committed to swiftly addressing the needs of minority citizens, providing a comprehensive range of services under one roof and offering world-class facilities. Special provisions had been made for women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons at these Meesaq Centers, he added.
The CCPO also underscored Lahore Police’s commitment to protecting places of worship for minority communities by further strengthening their role in safeguarding religious harmony.
Recent Stories
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber killed in encounter12 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College19 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days19 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST19 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases19 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat1 minute ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens30 minutes ago
-
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah30 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered30 minutes ago
-
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe55 minutes ago