Police committed to serving people: SSP Fahad

Dera Murad Jamali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nasirabad Captain (R) Fahad Khan Khosa has reaffirmed the police department's commitment to serving the people of Nasirabad district.

According to SSP office, Khosa emphasized that police officers and officials should prioritize providing protection and legal assistance to the public and injustice to any citizen will not be tolerated.

Khosa highlighted that the police are working efficiently to maintain law and order, with a focus on redressing the oppressed and preventing anyone from taking the law into their own hands.

The SSP also acknowledged the challenges posed by vacant police personnel posts, which number in the hundreds. He expressed optimism that filling these positions would help address the shortage of police personnel.

To restore public confidence, the police will implement environmentally friendly measures to ensure public safety. This proactive approach demonstrates the Nasirabad police's dedication to serving the community and upholding the principles of justice and protection.

