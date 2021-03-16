Police committee disposes of 114 complaints pertaining to 22-A, 22-B

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi Tuesday said that so far the special committee had resolved 114 complaints pertaining to Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) sections 22-A and 22-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi Tuesday said that so far the special committee had resolved 114 complaints pertaining to Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) sections 22-A and 22-B.

In a news release, he said the committee, which was constituted in line with orders of the apex court to review complaints related to sections 22-A/B, received as many as 181 complaints during the current year.

Farhat Kazmi, who is chairman of the special committee, said orders were issued for registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on 23 complaints, whereas swift action was made sure on seven complaints to maintain law and order.

He said multiple complainants had agreed to compromise with their contestants on 91 cases of civil nature, while 67 complaints were currently under review.

The Additional SP said show cause notices were issued to eight police officers over their slackness and dereliction of duties.

"It is top priority of police to address public complaints and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard," he remarked.

He added that Islamabad police, spearheaded by Inspector General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The special committee was formed under supervision of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) to look into the cases received at police stations under sections 22-A/B. Zonal SPs and DSP (Legal) are among its members. The committee meets twice a week to hear the complaints of people.