Police Commonand, Control Centers Established For Polls In Dera
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that command and control centers have been established in all four districts of Dera division to ensure secure and peaceful environment for upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 08.
He said that these centers at Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower and in this regard complete contact and coordination has been established with the Election Commission, security forces, and administration.
He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Range Police Office here.
The RPO said that 40 percent of polling stations in all four districts of Dera Range had been declared as the most sensitive.
The police have coordinated with other agencies to ensure proper security arrangements accordingly.
He said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the central leaders of various political parties enabling them to run election campaigns in a peaceful environment.
He further mentioned that around 15,000 personnel would be deployed for security at approximately 1,300 polling stations in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower.
He said that candidates had been briefed about the prescribed code of conduct besides providing them effective security.
