Open Menu

Police Commonand, Control Centers Established For Polls In Dera

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police commonand, control centers established for polls in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that command and control centers have been established in all four districts of Dera division to ensure secure and peaceful environment for upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 08.

He said that these centers at Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower and in this regard complete contact and coordination has been established with the Election Commission, security forces, and administration.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Range Police Office here.

The RPO said that 40 percent of polling stations in all four districts of Dera Range had been declared as the most sensitive.

The police have coordinated with other agencies to ensure proper security arrangements accordingly.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the central leaders of various political parties enabling them to run election campaigns in a peaceful environment.

He further mentioned that around 15,000 personnel would be deployed for security at approximately 1,300 polling stations in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower.

He said that candidates had been briefed about the prescribed code of conduct besides providing them effective security.

Related Topics

Election South Waziristan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Tank Media All

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

6 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

2 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

3 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

6 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan