Police Communication Officers Visit 'Abshar' Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Newly-appointed police communication officers in Punjab Safe Cities Authority visited the 'Abshar' center and Mozang Model Police Station on Thursday.
They assessed the functioning of the well-equipped 'Abshar' centre with modern facilities. They were briefed about 14 different facilities provided at the centre, including learning to drive on simulators. Police communication officers also conducted test drives in the driving simulator machine. Officers also examined counters established and Police Khidmat Markaz.
The team of Mozang Model Police Station informed the visiting officials about improvements made at the upgraded police station. The delegation also assessed working of various departments of the Special Investigative Police Station in Mozang.
The delegation was briefed about the complaint system, and emergency services centers. In the second phase, 100 police communication officers took charge after completing their training. To maintain merit and transparency, candidates were selected after tests and interviews.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral2 seconds ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants5 seconds ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi9 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive9 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr9 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires9 minutes ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro10 minutes ago
-
Women peasant literacy centre inaugurated in Matiari10 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,293 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Provision of free teaching books among priorities of govt: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to foster trade, cultural collaboration10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on DISCOs for over load-shedding10 minutes ago