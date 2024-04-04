Police communication officers visit 'Abshar' centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Newly-appointed police communication officers in Punjab Safe Cities Authority visited the 'Abshar' center and Mozang Model Police Station on Thursday.

They assessed the functioning of the well-equipped 'Abshar' centre with modern facilities. They were briefed about 14 different facilities provided at the centre, including learning to drive on simulators. Police communication officers also conducted test drives in the driving simulator machine. Officers also examined counters established and Police Khidmat Markaz.

The team of Mozang Model Police Station informed the visiting officials about improvements made at the upgraded police station. The delegation also assessed working of various departments of the Special Investigative Police Station in Mozang.

The delegation was briefed about the complaint system, and emergency services centers. In the second phase, 100 police communication officers took charge after completing their training. To maintain merit and transparency, candidates were selected after tests and interviews.