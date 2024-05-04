Police complaint cell performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Lahore Police Complaint Cell received a total of 3,936 complaints, with 2,865 addressed and 793 pending applications this year.

The Lahore police spokesperson on Saturday mentioned that out of 2,141 complaints received in person, 1,439 have been addressed with 497 actions initiated. Similarly, out of 1779 complaints received via postal mail,1398 have been addressed with 281 actions ongoing.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of providing relief and timely justice to the oppressed, stating that Lahore police play a vital role in this regard through the complaint cell.

He highlighted that common citizens issues were being swiftly addressed through the complaint cell. Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that a dedicated helpline (1242) has been established by the CCPO office for the resolution of public complaints, ensuring continuous relief to citizens.

He urged citizens to register their complaints fearlessly on the helpline for immediate action.