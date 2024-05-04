Police Complaint Cell Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Lahore Police Complaint Cell received a total of 3,936 complaints, with 2,865 addressed and 793 pending applications this year.
The Lahore police spokesperson on Saturday mentioned that out of 2,141 complaints received in person, 1,439 have been addressed with 497 actions initiated. Similarly, out of 1779 complaints received via postal mail,1398 have been addressed with 281 actions ongoing.
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of providing relief and timely justice to the oppressed, stating that Lahore police play a vital role in this regard through the complaint cell.
He highlighted that common citizens issues were being swiftly addressed through the complaint cell. Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that a dedicated helpline (1242) has been established by the CCPO office for the resolution of public complaints, ensuring continuous relief to citizens.
He urged citizens to register their complaints fearlessly on the helpline for immediate action.
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nisar Ali Khan's excellent journalistic services were appreciated by the Social Welfare Society12 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest suspects responsible for killing of officer within 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad awarded ISO certification13 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned on violations22 minutes ago
-
International Firefighters Day observed in Rescue 112222 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested goat thief32 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Malik condoles sad demise of Shiekh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad33 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks International fire fighters day42 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts Syrian delegation to discuss TVET sector’s cooperation42 minutes ago
-
One die, other two injured in Bahawalpur road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Ms. Sana posted as Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur42 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in city43 minutes ago