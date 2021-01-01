Police complaint cell received 14,271 complaints in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police Complaint Cell received 14,271 complaints during the year 2020.

According to police, as many as 14,271 complaints were received at the Complaint Cell established at CPO office.

He said that out of these, 13,588 complaints had been redressed which is 95.21 percent of total complaints. He said that 683 complaints were pending which would be resolved soon. He further said that during the same period, cases were registered against 109 police officers/officials over corruption and misconduct.