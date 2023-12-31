Open Menu

Police Complaint Cell Received 27,000 Complaints In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Police Complaint Cell received 27,000 complaints in 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The District Police Complaint Cell received more than 27,000 complaints during the outgoing year out of which 24,000 were addressed.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the cell, which functioned under DSP Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui, resolved around 16,000 complaints which were received by hand and from the DIG office.

He added that another 6,000 complaints were received in the form of the orders of the courts of law and were addressed as well.

According to him, the police disposed off more than 5,000 of those complaints while FIRs against 600 complaints were registered.As many as 1,500 complaints which were forwarded from the IG Sindh's office and 500 others from the PM and CM portals were also resolved.In Charge Human Rights Cell Maria Sario dealt with the issues pertaining to women, children and minorities.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Irfan Siddiqui Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

13 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

22 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

22 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

22 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

22 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

22 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

22 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

22 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

22 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

22 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan