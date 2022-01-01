Police Complaint Cell registers 23,214 complaints in a year, resolves 85 pc grievances

The Police Complaint Cell received 23,214 complaints in the outgoing year 2021 from the citizens and it addressed 85 percent of those complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Police Complaint Cell received 23,214 complaints in the outgoing year 2021 from the citizens and it addressed 85 percent of those complaints.

The police spokesman informed here Saturday that SSP Sajid Amir Saddozai kept the cell active throughout the year and directed the staff to address the complaints on priority.

He apprised that the cell received 15,909 complaints either through the post or by the hands.

Out of those 12,823 complaints were resolved, he added.

According to him, another 1529 complaints landed at the cell through the Prime Minister's Portal.

He claimed that 1,509 of those complaints were addressed.

As many as 1,243 complaints were forwarded from the offices of IGP Sindh and CMS online complaint systems.

Among them, 1,140 were resolved, he said. The spokesman said that the cell registered 412 FIRs as well.