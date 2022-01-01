UrduPoint.com

Police Complaint Cell Registers 23,214 Complaints In A Year, Resolves 85 Pc Grievances

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Police Complaint Cell registers 23,214 complaints in a year, resolves 85 pc grievances

The Police Complaint Cell received 23,214 complaints in the outgoing year 2021 from the citizens and it addressed 85 percent of those complaints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Police Complaint Cell received 23,214 complaints in the outgoing year 2021 from the citizens and it addressed 85 percent of those complaints.

The police spokesman informed here Saturday that SSP Sajid Amir Saddozai kept the cell active throughout the year and directed the staff to address the complaints on priority.

He apprised that the cell received 15,909 complaints either through the post or by the hands.

Out of those 12,823 complaints were resolved, he added.

According to him, another 1529 complaints landed at the cell through the Prime Minister's Portal.

He claimed that 1,509 of those complaints were addressed.

As many as 1,243 complaints were forwarded from the offices of IGP Sindh and CMS online complaint systems.

Among them, 1,140 were resolved, he said. The spokesman said that the cell registered 412 FIRs as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Police Post From

Recent Stories

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till ..

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till end of January: Reports

31 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of la ..

PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of law in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest 293 persons on New Year night

Police arrest 293 persons on New Year night

23 seconds ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspec ..

CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspects fleeing scene

1 hour ago
 Three arrested, 505-litre liquor seized

Three arrested, 505-litre liquor seized

25 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 01 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 01 Jan 2021

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.