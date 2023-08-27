Police complaint cell set up at Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The police have established a complaint cell at Jaranwala to facilitate people affected due to Jaranwala riots.

A police spokesman, Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had directed the police officers to facilitate masses, especially Christian community affected due to Jaranwala incident.

Therefore, a police complaint cell was set up at the office of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Jaranwala where sufficient staff had also been deployed to facilitate the people.

Now the affectees of Jaranwala riots should approach the police complaint cell in the office of DSP Jaranwala and submit their complaints without any hesitation. The police officials would take prompt action to resolve the same on top priority basis, he added.