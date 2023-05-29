UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct 2,800 Search Operations In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 08:36 PM

To ensure peace, security, and instil a sense of safety among citizens, the Lahore police conducted a total of 2800 search operations in the current year under the direction of Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore's Capital City Police Officer

A spokesman for the Lahore police on Monday provided details of these search operations. A total of 63,936 houses, 34,509 tenants, and 262,266 individuals were checked during these operations.

Furthermore, 511 cases were registered at various police stations for violations of the Tenancy Act.

Additionally, the police registered 12 cases related to narcotics and 18 cases involving illegal weapons, the spokesman said and highlighted that daily search operations were being conducted in the provincial capital to uphold a peaceful environment.

The spokesman emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who break the law, and added that the police remain fully vigilant to maintain peace and order in the city.

