Police conduct 2945 search operations in provincial capital this year

On the direction of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a total of 2,945 search operations have been carried out in the provincial capital this year to ensure peace and security in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :On the direction of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a total of 2,945 search operations have been carried out in the provincial capital this year to ensure peace and security in the city.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Lahore police informed that these operations involved the inspection of 72,562 houses, 38,561 tenants, and 309,516 individuals.

Furthermore, 515 cases have been registered for violations of the Rent Act. The spokesman also highlighted that legal measures have been taken against 3,693 individuals, under Section 55/109 of the Anti-Begging Act, due to their involvement in begging activities.

These search operations are continued on daily basis to safeguard the public, with clear instructions for police officials to treat citizens with respect and courtesy during these operations, the spokesman added.