Police conduct 3,006 search operations in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police have carried out total of 3,006 search operations in various areas of provincial capital this year, prioritizing the preservation of peace and ensuring public safety.

In a statement issued on Monday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that these search operations encompassed 74,431 residential houses, 156 hotels, 60 guest houses, 3,793 shops, 93 hostels, and 41 factories.

The police verified the credentials of 39,553 tenants and 317,815 individuals.

Additionally, 537 cases were registered for violations of the Tenant Act, while 12 cases involving drug-related offenses and 20 cases involving illegal weapons were also brought to light.

In alignment with the Prevention of Begging Act, legal measures were undertaken against 3,693 individuals, and 33 proclaimed offenders were successfully apprehended, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to safeguard the lives, property, and safety of the citizens, emphasized that no effort would be spared in this pursuit.

The ongoing search operations would persist to maintain peace and order within the city. Furthermore, the police have been instructed to exhibit courteous behavior towards citizens during search operations, thereby ensuring a harmonious interaction between law enforcement and the public.