Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Lahore Police have conducted 3,367 search operations so far this year to maintain law and order in the province.

A spokesperson for Lahore Police said on Tuesday that over 98,000 houses, more than 58,000 tenants and over 228,000 individuals had been checked during these operations. More than 226,000 individuals had been cleared after verification while legal action had been taken against 1,743 individuals for law violations and 512 individuals had faced action under the Tenancy Act.

The operations also led to the arrest of 360 wanted criminals besides registering 148 drug-related cases and the detention of 144 individuals under sections 55 and 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the spokesperson added.

Additionally, 226 cases related to illegal arms and 119 cases of alcohol consumption had also been registered. The search efforts involved checking 101 hotels, 36 guest houses, 89 hostels, 18 bus stations, 46 warehouses & factories, 6,649 shops, 68 mosques and seminaries, police spokesperson said.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the search operations would continue to maintain peace in the city. He emphasised the need for daily search and combing operations at sensitive locations, educational institutions, bus stations and hotels, instructing supervisory officers to monitor these operations closely.