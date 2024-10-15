Police Conduct 3,367 Search Operations Across Punjab This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Lahore Police have conducted 3,367 search operations so far this year to maintain law and order in the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Lahore Police have conducted 3,367 search operations so far this year to maintain law and order in the province.
A spokesperson for Lahore Police said on Tuesday that over 98,000 houses, more than 58,000 tenants and over 228,000 individuals had been checked during these operations. More than 226,000 individuals had been cleared after verification while legal action had been taken against 1,743 individuals for law violations and 512 individuals had faced action under the Tenancy Act.
The operations also led to the arrest of 360 wanted criminals besides registering 148 drug-related cases and the detention of 144 individuals under sections 55 and 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the spokesperson added.
Additionally, 226 cases related to illegal arms and 119 cases of alcohol consumption had also been registered. The search efforts involved checking 101 hotels, 36 guest houses, 89 hostels, 18 bus stations, 46 warehouses & factories, 6,649 shops, 68 mosques and seminaries, police spokesperson said.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the search operations would continue to maintain peace in the city. He emphasised the need for daily search and combing operations at sensitive locations, educational institutions, bus stations and hotels, instructing supervisory officers to monitor these operations closely.
Recent Stories
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit card ..
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for decanting LPG23 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO3 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day3 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit cards11 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators11 minutes ago
-
Health adviser visits UNICEF Office Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card2 hours ago
-
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues2 hours ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial Disaster Management ..2 hours ago
-
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan2 hours ago