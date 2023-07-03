Open Menu

Police Conduct 373 Search Operations, 33 IBOs In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Police conduct 373 search operations, 33 IBOs in June

The Lahore police, led by CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana, have conducted a total of 373 search operations and 32 intelligence-based operations in the month of June to maintain peace and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore police, led by CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana, have conducted a total of 373 search operations and 32 intelligence-based operations in the month of June to maintain peace and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

In a statement issued on Monday, a Lahore police spokesman said that during these search operations, a total of 45,902 individuals were checked in various areas of the provincial metropolis.

The police apprehended 52 individuals and registered cases against 49 suspects.

The spokesman also mentioned that during intelligence-based operations, 6,820 individuals were checked in different places.

The police arrested 18 suspected individuals and initiated legal proceedings against 16 individuals.

Furthermore, during the search operations, 40 litres of liquor and 3 pistols with ammunition were recovered, while during intelligence-based operations, 1,360 grams of hashish and one pistol with ammunition were seized, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police June

Recent Stories

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha ..

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

7 minutes ago
 Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to ..

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

14 minutes ago
 Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to h ..

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to hold two-day conference on popu ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merge ..

KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

15 minutes ago
 Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabd ..

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

17 minutes ago
Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more lik ..

Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more likely

15 minutes ago
 Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons ..

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

17 minutes ago
 Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

21 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

21 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan