Police conduct 373 search operations, 33 IBOs in June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore police, led by CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana, have conducted a total of 373 search operations and 32 intelligence-based operations in the month of June to maintain peace and ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

In a statement issued on Monday, a Lahore police spokesman said that during these search operations, a total of 45,902 individuals were checked in various areas of the provincial metropolis.

The police apprehended 52 individuals and registered cases against 49 suspects.

The spokesman also mentioned that during intelligence-based operations, 6,820 individuals were checked in different places.

The police arrested 18 suspected individuals and initiated legal proceedings against 16 individuals.

Furthermore, during the search operations, 40 litres of liquor and 3 pistols with ammunition were recovered, while during intelligence-based operations, 1,360 grams of hashish and one pistol with ammunition were seized, the spokesman concluded.