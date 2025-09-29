Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours

Punjab Police intensified 379 combing operations over the last 24 hours, during which 10,140 suspects were interrogated and 39 suspicious individuals were arrested and taken into custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police intensified 379 combing operations over the last 24 hours, during which 10,140 suspects were interrogated and 39 suspicious individuals were arrested and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police on Monday said that during 31 search and sweep operations, more than 3,267 persons were interrogated and two suspects were taken into custody.

He added that 152 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, 41 court absconders and 20 habitual criminals were also arrested. A large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered during operations

During the actions, 13 criminals were brought to justice while three were arrested in injured condition. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the series of search, sweep and combing operations will be continued to hold anti-state and criminal elements accountable.