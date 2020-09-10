Police conduct 432 search operations

The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 432 search and sweep operations in Muharram till date in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 432 search and sweep operations in Muharram till date in the city.

According to a Lahore police report, during the search operations, 3,7016 people, 8,796 houses, 3,045 tenants, 43 hotels, 43 hostels, four bus stands, 28 factories and 351 shops were checked.

The police took action against 201 law breakers as well as criminals and arrested 64 people in violation of Tenant Registration Act, two drug sellers and recovered narcotics whereas one proclaimed offender was also arrested.

The police conduct search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation with security agencies and departments concerned.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said the search and sweep operations wouldcontinue in the city in Muharram. He added that search and sweep operations played a key roleto maintain law and order in the city.