Police conduct 446 search operations in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police conducted 446 search operations in the city during the last month.

As many as 42,926 persons, 11,379 houses, 4,543 tenants, 152 hotels, 36 guest houses, 45 hostels, one educational institutions, 30 bus stands, 33 factories, 313 shops, 25 madrasas and 23 churches were checked during this period.

The police took action against 457 accused persons, registered 14 cases under anti-narcotics laws, four of illegal weapons and 194 under the Tenant Act. As many as 239 accused were arrested in other crimes and five proclaimed offender were also arrested.

Dig Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Search and Sweep Operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the city.