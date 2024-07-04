Open Menu

Police Conduct 57,000 Raids On Drug Dens In First Half Of This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Police conduct 57,000 raids on drug dens in first half of this year

Under the supervision of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the anti-narcotics crackdown had been accelerated across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Under the supervision of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the anti-narcotics crackdown had been accelerated across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during the first half of the current year, over 57,000 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, resulting in the arrest of more than 30,000 suspects and the registration of 29,922 cases.

During these operations, police team recovered 17,182 kilograms of charas, 171 kilograms of Ice (methamphetamine), 360 kilograms of heroin powder, and 702 kilograms of opium.

Additionally, 440,000 liters of liquor were confiscated. Furthermore, 666 individuals addicted to narcotics were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

The IGP said intelligence-based operations should be sped up for eradication of drugs, accused involved in drug supply chain, online buying and selling should be arrested and severely punished. He instructed that relentless actions be taken against those involved in supply chain of narcotics in educational institutions. He stressed targeted operations in hotspots to safeguard young people from the menace of addiction.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Young From

Recent Stories

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

2 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

2 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

2 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

2 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

2 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

10 minutes ago
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

10 minutes ago
 Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy r ..

Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions

10 minutes ago
 e-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citiz ..

E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle num ..

10 minutes ago
 JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocatio ..

JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota

10 minutes ago
 Minister directs timely completion of work on floo ..

Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects

23 minutes ago
 Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route de ..

Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan