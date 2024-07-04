Police conduct 57,000 raids on drug dens in first half of this year

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Under the supervision of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the anti-narcotics crackdown had been accelerated across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during the first half of the current year, over 57,000 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, resulting in the arrest of more than 30,000 suspects and the registration of 29,922 cases.

During these operations, police team recovered 17,182 kilograms of charas, 171 kilograms of Ice (methamphetamine), 360 kilograms of heroin powder, and 702 kilograms of opium.

Additionally, 440,000 liters of liquor were confiscated. Furthermore, 666 individuals addicted to narcotics were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

The IGP said intelligence-based operations should be sped up for eradication of drugs, accused involved in drug supply chain, online buying and selling should be arrested and severely punished. He instructed that relentless actions be taken against those involved in supply chain of narcotics in educational institutions. He stressed targeted operations in hotspots to safeguard young people from the menace of addiction.