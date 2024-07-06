Police conduct advanced training for PFA officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, a training session for Punjab food Authority (PFA) officers was held at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

Among others, Public Prosecutor Zaigham Abbas Cheema, Director North PFA Khattak Samit and police officers were present on the occasion.

During the training, officers received lectures on prosecution, FIR registration, and investigation.

They were also trained on identifying and addressing flaws in prosecution practices. The session focused on the importance of collecting and securing evidence.

DSP Admin Shahida Yasmin emphasized that securing the crime scene and using modern scientific methods in investigations are crucial for ensuring justice. Effective investigations play a key role in punishing offenders and providing justice to citizens, she added.