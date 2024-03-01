Open Menu

Police Conduct Crackdown Against Display Of Weapons, Numbers Plates In Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 11:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a crackdown against the displaying of weapons and the use of fancy number plates, tinted glasses, hooters, and police lights in private vehicles.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the action was taken on the directions of Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

He apprised that the police checked the licenses of private security guards who perform duties or provide protocol to private persons in the city adding that snap-checking was also conducted on the entry and exit point of the city.

On behalf of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the police during the snap checking.

He assured that the cops had been directed to behave with the citizens during the checking.

