Police Conduct Crackdown Against Display Of Weapons, Numbers Plates In Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a crackdown against the displaying of weapons and the use of fancy number plates, tinted glasses, hooters, and police lights in private vehicles
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a crackdown against the displaying of weapons and the use of fancy number plates, tinted glasses, hooters, and police lights in private vehicles.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the action was taken on the directions of Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja.
He apprised that the police checked the licenses of private security guards who perform duties or provide protocol to private persons in the city adding that snap-checking was also conducted on the entry and exit point of the city.
On behalf of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the police during the snap checking.
He assured that the cops had been directed to behave with the citizens during the checking.
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting en ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting28 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in firing incident28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare over political batt ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital1 hour ago
-
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency1 hour ago
-
President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, human hea ..1 hour ago
-
Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike1 hour ago
-
President calls for responsible use of technology for protecting environment, human health1 hour ago
-
Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit areas2 hours ago
-
Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh Jang2 hours ago
-
New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor2 hours ago
-
Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 52 hours ago