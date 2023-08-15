Open Menu

Police Conduct Crackdown Against Drug Supply In Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educational institutions.

The crackdown was conducted on intelligence collection, according to DIGP South Irfan Baloch on Tuesday.

During the crackdown 15 drug suppliers including gangs of Anmol alias Pinky and Dr. Baloch were held.

The arrested accused used to sell drugs in the educational institutions in the posh areas of DHA and Clifton. The arrested also included three women.

A large quantity of crystal, hashish, and others were recovered. The arrested accused used to communicate through WhatsApp and supply different types of drugs.

DIGP Irfan Baloch said South Zone Police was very committed and always engaged in rooting out such crimes.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Drugs Women WhatsApp

Recent Stories

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

5 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

5 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

9 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

9 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago
District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

9 minutes ago
 China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea a ..

China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confronta ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic po ..

Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic policies: PM Kakar

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

26 minutes ago
 Zambia seizes plane with $5.6M cash, 127.2 kg gold ..

Zambia seizes plane with $5.6M cash, 127.2 kg gold, weapons

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan