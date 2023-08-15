Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The South zone police of Karachi have conducted a comprehensive crackdown against the network involved in drug supply in educational institutions.

The crackdown was conducted on intelligence collection, according to DIGP South Irfan Baloch on Tuesday.

During the crackdown 15 drug suppliers including gangs of Anmol alias Pinky and Dr. Baloch were held.

The arrested accused used to sell drugs in the educational institutions in the posh areas of DHA and Clifton. The arrested also included three women.

A large quantity of crystal, hashish, and others were recovered. The arrested accused used to communicate through WhatsApp and supply different types of drugs.

DIGP Irfan Baloch said South Zone Police was very committed and always engaged in rooting out such crimes.